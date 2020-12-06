Comments
EASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Fire investigators are trying to pinpoint what started an apartment fire in Northampton County. Firefighters rushed to 250 Ann Street in Easton around 9 p.m. Saturday.
We’re told the fire was doused in about 45 minutes.
One resident was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
There’s no word on their condition at this time.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Stimulus Package Update: Are Politicians Finally Ready To Make A Deal?
Pennsylvania Couple Charged With Severe Abuse Of Their 8 Children
16 Philadelphia Businesses Ordered To Close For Violating COVID-19 Restrictions, City Spokesperson Says
You must log in to post a comment.