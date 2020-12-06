CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
EASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Fire investigators are trying to pinpoint what started an apartment fire in Northampton County. Firefighters rushed to 250 Ann Street in Easton around 9 p.m. Saturday.

We’re told the fire was doused in about 45 minutes.

One resident was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

There’s no word on their condition at this time.

