DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Rescue teams have been looking for someone reported to be in Ridley Creek in Delaware County. Fire, police and emergency services gathered on Morton Avenue at the Chester and Eddystone border late Saturday night.
Crews were using infrared cameras during the search.
We’re waiting for an update from officials.
