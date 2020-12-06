PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re about nine months into COVID and adoptions at animal shelters are way up. People seem to want to be spending their time with animals.

Some people during this time may be thinking at some point when things calm down, we also will get a baby.

Animal advocate Carol Erickson joined Eyewitness News to talk about how to safely introduce dogs and babies.

If you bring a baby into the house or you bring a dog into the house with a baby, there are some things that you need to think about.

First of all, you want to really make sure your dog is socialized around kids. You want to make sure your animals have a positive experience with kids.

Also, you don’t ever leave a baby alone with a dog, Erickson says it’s just not safe to do.

You want to set up both sides for total success.

If you’re going to bring a baby home from the hospital, before that baby comes home, get the house kind of smelling like a baby.

Get some baby lotion, put it on the car carrier, the stroller and other items so that you get your dog used to the scents they may have.

Also before the baby is home, you just ignore any of the dog’s attention-seeking behavior because when the baby is there, there’s always that competition for mom and dad’s attention.

So you have to make sure that you get the dog acclimated to sometimes not getting attention right at that moment.

Erickson says it’s when your dog is not seeking attention that is the best time to give them attention.

You don’t want to ignore the dog and make the dog think that this baby was the biggest interrupting in their entire life. You want to make the dog think when the baby’s around good things happen.

Make it safe for both sides and just use your common sense and make sure the dog always has a safe space where it can go so that it’s not being chased around by

A crawling baby because problems can develop if a dog is chased by a crawling baby.

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR THIS WEEK’S FULL SEGMENT.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Stimulus Package Update: Are Politicians Finally Ready To Make A Deal?

Pennsylvania Couple Charged With Severe Abuse Of Their 8 Children

16 Philadelphia Businesses Ordered To Close For Violating COVID-19 Restrictions, City Spokesperson Says