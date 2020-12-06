PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 41-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday night, police said. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on the 2000 block of East Wishart Street.
Authorities said the victim was sitting inside a gray Dodge Charger when he was shot eight times. According to police, he was shot twice in his right temple, once in his back, three times in his chest, and once in each arm.
Police said he was rushed to an area hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.
So far, police said there are no arrests, and no weapons were recovered. Their investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Stimulus Package Update: Are Politicians Finally Ready To Make A Deal?
Pennsylvania Couple Charged With Severe Abuse Of Their 8 Children
Hershey’s Facing Social Media Backlash After Changing Popular Christmas Bells Ad
You must log in to post a comment.