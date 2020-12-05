PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big cleanup needed in one South Philadelphia neighborhood, after a water main break causes a sinkhole. The road buckled at 2nd and Fitzwater Streets in Queen Village Friday night following a water main break.
On Saturday morning, the crews were gone but the work may just be beginning.
The Philadelphia Water Department says a 12-inch water main gave way. They also say about 200 residents were without service for at least part of the night.
“At a certain point, we had approximately 200 customers without water service. We had some valve crews come to reduce that so water service is now only off to customers on 2nd Street from Fitzwater to Bainbridge,” Water Department spokesperson Joe DiGiulio said.
The Water Department says all service has been restored.
An investigation is underway to what caused the main to break.
CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Republicans Ask Supreme Court Again To Block Biden’s Pennsylvania Victory, Claim State’s Vote-By-Mail Law Is Unconstitutional
Father Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Dies From Gunshot Wound To Head At Racquet Club Apartments In Bucks County
Hershey’s Facing Social Media Backlash After Changing Popular Hershey’s Kisses Christmas Bells Ad
You must log in to post a comment.