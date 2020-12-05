PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot during an altercation after a car accident Saturday morning. Police say officers were called to 61st and Christian Streets around 1:17 a.m.
According to officials, they found a car that crashed with a man inside of it suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
An investigation indicates that the victim was driving at 58th and Baltimore Avenue when he was struck by another vehicle.
The victim confronted the offender who fled the scene on foot.
While waiting for police to respond, the 29-year-old man saw the offender walking at 62nd and Carpenter Street and began to chase him.
When the man caught up to the offender a tussle ensued and the offender fired a gun several times, striking the 29-year-old.
The victim ran back to his car and attempted to drive to a nearby police station when he lost consciousness and crashed.
The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable but critical condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
