PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in East Germantown. Police say this happened around 12:42 p.m. Saturday along the 6300 block of Stenton Avenue.
According to officials, the man was shot three times in the parking lot of CVS during an attempted carjacking.
He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
