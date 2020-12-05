CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been shot to death inside a takeout restaurant in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. Investigators rushed to the corner of 8th Street and Lindley Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, neck, and leg.

He died a short time later.

So far, police have not made any arrests in the case.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

