Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for construction on Sunday morning. The Northeast Extension will be closed in both directions between Lansdale and Quakertown from 12:01 a.m. until 6 a.m.
Crews will apply new pavement markings and install new beams on the bridge which carries Upper Ridge Road.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Republicans Ask Supreme Court Again To Block Biden’s Pennsylvania Victory, Claim State’s Vote-By-Mail Law Is Unconstitutional
Father Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Dies From Gunshot Wound To Head At Racquet Club Apartments In Bucks County
Hershey’s Facing Social Media Backlash After Changing Popular Hershey’s Kisses Christmas Bells Ad
You must log in to post a comment.