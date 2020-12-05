CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash involving four vehicles on I-95 southbound in Old City Philadelphia. A tractor-trailer truck flipped onto its side around 1 a.m. Saturday near Exit 20.

There are no reports of serious injuries, and traffic is back to normal.

