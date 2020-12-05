PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania health officials reported 12,884 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It’s the third consecutive day the commonwealth set a single-day record for coronavirus cases.

The statewide total now stands at 411,484. Officials also announced 149 new deaths for a total of 11,262 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,230 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

This comes as Pennsylvania health officials say hospitals are nearing a breaking point. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the commonwealth could be out of intensive care beds soon. In Delaware County, there are reportedly just eight ICU beds currently available.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,800 since the end of September.

The secretary of health has established a system for local hospitals to work together, canceling elective surgeries, when necessary, to keep beds available.

“There are not an unlimited number of hospital beds but even more importantly, there are not an unlimited number of staff,” Dr. Levine said.

Approximately 15,455 of our total cases are among health care workers.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Republicans Ask Supreme Court Again To Block Biden’s Pennsylvania Victory, Claim State’s Vote-By-Mail Law Is Unconstitutional

Father Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Dies From Gunshot Wound To Head At Racquet Club Apartments In Bucks County

Hershey’s Facing Social Media Backlash After Changing Popular Hershey’s Kisses Christmas Bells Ad