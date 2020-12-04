CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It was an arrest 21 years in the making. A South Carolina man has been arrested in a cold case rape from 1999, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Prosecutors said that 47-year-old Sanyika Adams was arrested in South Carolina on Friday in connection to a rape case from April 15, 1999, in Somerdale.

The incident took place at a home on the 400 block of Park Avenue.

According to prosecutors, police responded to the home after a woman reported awakening to a man holding a knife to her throat. Prosecutors said the woman noticed her phone lines were cut after the suspect left the home and escaped to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

Authorities said responding officers found a second victim at the home who was tied up, raped and stabbed multiple times.

“This arrest, 21 years after the crime, is the result of DNA evidence and multiagency cooperation. We hope this shows all victims that no matter how much time passes, we will not give up,” Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said. “This case should serve as a source of hope for others who are victims or know a victim of a cold case. It might take some time, but we will never stop working for justice on these cases.”

Prosecutors said a potential match for DNA collected from the victim wasn’t found until October 2019 when it matched with Adams. According to prosecutors, police then collected another sample from Adams in November 2020 and received a second match from the 1999 sample.

Adams has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, among related charges.

Adams is awaiting extradition to New Jersey in South Carolina, prosecutors said.

