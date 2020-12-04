PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The road buckled at 2nd and Montrose Streets in Queen Village Friday night following a water main break. It’s definitely making it difficult for those who usually use the area to get home.
The Philadelphia Water Department says a 12-inch water main gave way. Right now, crews are working to make repairs.
It’s causing a major inconvenience in the neighborhood.
“At a certain point, we had approximately 200 customers without water service. We had some valve crews come to reduce that so water service is now only off to customers on 2nd Street from Fitzwater to Bainbridge,” Water Department spokesperson Joe DiGiulio said.
The Water Department hopes to have all service restored by early Saturday morning.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Republicans Ask Supreme Court Again To Block Biden’s Pennsylvania Victory, Claim State’s Vote-By-Mail Law Is Unconstitutional
Father Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Dies From Gunshot Wound To Head At Racquet Club Apartments In Bucks County
Hershey’s Facing Social Media Backlash After Changing Popular Hershey’s Kisses Christmas Bells Ad
You must log in to post a comment.