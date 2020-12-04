PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was seriously injured in an early morning shooting in Philadelphia’s Franklinville section. Police were called to the scene on the 700 block of Russell Street, around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
