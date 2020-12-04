NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Commuters who ride New Jersey Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line are getting back on track following repairs because of last week’s derailment.
Full weekend service will be restored Saturday and regular weekday schedules will resume Monday, NJ Transit said.
Service was modified after eight cars of a New York City-bound commuter train derailed last week in Perth Amboy. The cars remained upright and no one was injured.
Crews had to remove the cars and repair damage to the tracks, the railroad said.
Buses honored rail tickets during the repairs.
The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.
(©Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
