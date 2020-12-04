PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania health officials reported more than 11,700 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. It’s the second consecutive day the commonwealth set a single-day record for coronavirus cases.
The statewide total now stands at 398,600.
There are 5,071 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
This comes as Pennsylvania health officials say hospitals are nearing a breaking point. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the commonwealth could be out of intensive care beds soon. In Delaware County, there are reportedly just eight ICU beds currently available.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,600 since the end of September.
The secretary of health has established a system for local hospitals to work together, canceling elective surgeries, when necessary, to keep beds available.
“There are not an unlimited number of hospital beds but even more importantly, there are not an unlimited number of staff,” Dr. Levine said.
About 15,269 of cases in Pennsylvania are currently among health care workers.
