CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — The Coast Guard on Friday suspended its search in the waters off New Jersey for a man who is missing from a capsized boat.
The Coast Guard said it received an alert from an emergency beacon on Thursday afternoon followed by a call from a good Samaritan who reported finding a capsized 32-foot fishing vessel near Cape May.
The Samaritan retrieved one person from the water and said another was missing, the Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard boat and aircraft crews combed over 700 square miles for more than 30 hours without finding the man.
“The decision to suspend a search and rescue case is one the hardest we make in the Coast Guard. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the family in this difficult time,” said Cmdr. Brett Workman.
Officials have not released any names or given any details about how the boat overturned.
(©Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
‘Rep. Matt Putz’: Gov. Murphy Rips Congressman Gaetz, New York Young Republican Club For Holding Gala In Jersey City
Republicans Ask Supreme Court Again To Block Biden’s Pennsylvania Victory, Claim State’s Vote-By-Mail Law Is Unconstitutional
‘No Room At The Inn’ As Delaware County Hospitals Battle Rising COVID Cases, Staff Shortages
You must log in to post a comment.