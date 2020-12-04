CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) – The Coast Guard on Friday was searching the waters off New Jersey for a man who is missing from a capsized boat. The Coast Guard said it received an alert from an emergency beacon on Thursday afternoon followed by a call from a good Samaritan who reported finding a capsized 32-foot fishing vessel near Cape May.
The Samaritan retrieved one person from the water and said another was missing, the Coast Guard said.
The search includes Coast Guard boats and aircraft.
Officials have not released any names or given any details about how the boat overturned.
