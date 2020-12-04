Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Camden’s first new hotel in over 50 years opens to the public. The Hilton Garden Inn is located on the waterfront.
The 180-room hotel boasts panoramic views of the Philly skyline, Ben Franklin Bridge and the Delaware River.
COVID safety protocols are in place.
The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday.
