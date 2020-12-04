CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — We’re hearing from Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid for the first time about the changes the Sixers have made in the offseason. It certainly seems like the stars are happy with the moves.

Last year was a rough one for the Sixers.

Among some of the topics with Simmons and Embiid were winning a championship making it happen with a new coach and roster, and their relationship, which is headed to a new phase.

“I’m moving in with Joe this month to get closer with him and just learn his game and know him off the court,” Simmons joked on Friday.

They aren’t moving in together but Embiid and Simmons know how special the pairing can be so chemistry is important.

“We know where we are, what our goals are, and we know what it takes to accomplish it. We’ve been through a lot and we’re gonna just keep working hard and stay together and try to make it happen,” Embiid said.

“Joe and I both realize how unique and special this moment is for two guys like us to be on the same team at a young age. Everybody wanted it to be the first couple years but it obviously didn’t happen and it doesn’t work like that. So now we have a new opportunity, we have new guys on the team, new leadership and I think we can go all the way,” Simmons said.

Part of the Sixers’ schedule was released Friday afternoon. They’ll tip off the season at home against the Wizards on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

