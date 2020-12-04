PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 48-year-old man was killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of North Darien Street around 3:50 p.m.
The 48-year-old man was shot once in the chest and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
A 27-year-old man was shot three times in the buttocks and is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
The number of homicides in the city has already exceeded all of 2019 with less than a month left.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
