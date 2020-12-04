PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in broad daylight in North Philadelphia. Police responded to Susquehanna Avenue and Newkirk Street, just after 12:35 p.m. Friday.
Police say the victim was shot once in the shoulder by someone he knows.
He was taken to Temple Hospital where he is in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Father Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Dies From Gunshot Wound To Head At Racquet Club Apartments In Bucks County
Hershey’s Facing Social Media Backlash After Changing Popular Hershey’s Kisses Christmas Bells Ad
Police Searching For 2 Men Allegedly Responsible For Gunning Down Man Looking For Parking Spot In South Philadelphia
You must log in to post a comment.