By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in broad daylight in North Philadelphia. Police responded to Susquehanna Avenue and Newkirk Street, just after 12:35 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victim was shot once in the shoulder by someone he knows.

He was taken to Temple Hospital where he is in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

