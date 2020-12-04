PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia police officers are among those who have died from COVID-19 in the region. The Fraternal Order of Police confirms that Capt. Frank Milillo and Officer Tab Ali have recently died from the virus.
Capt. Milillo was 53 years old and served 31 years on the force.
Officer Ali worked in the 5th District. He was 60 years old and was a 25-year veteran of the police department.
“We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the families of our fallen heroes Tab Ali and Frank Milillo. We are so sorry for their loss due to the pandemic, FOP Lodge No. 5 President John McNesby said in a statement. “Ali and Milillo were both well respected by their colleagues and communities they served. The FOP and Philadelphia police family salute your dedication to this great city and the honor in which you carried out your duties.”
Pennsylvania health officials reported more than 11,700 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. It’s the second consecutive day the commonwealth set a single-day record for coronavirus cases.
This comes as Pennsylvania health officials say hospitals are nearing a breaking point. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the commonwealth could be out of intensive care beds soon.
