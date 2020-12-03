PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – UPS has changed up its signature brown uniforms, and they’re using the old ones to help homeless dogs! UPS is upcycling old uniforms to make leashes.
A non-profit called “re:loom” has trained homeless and low-income individuals to make handwoven products, including the leashes.
About 1,200 leashes have been made, some are going to an animal shelter in Atlanta.
The leashes are available for your best friend, too. There are also purses, wallets, messenger bags and more – all made from old UPS uniforms.
The items are available for purchase online at https://www.reloom.org/shop/.
