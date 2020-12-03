PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A little girl who was so inspired by the recent presidential election, decided to run for office herself. Seven-year-old Aya Ruggiero was one of four finalists running to become president of all of the second-grade classes at Kipp Philadelphia Elementary Academy.
The results are in and Aya came in second place, making her vice president of her class.
Aya had created her own campaign video and said was inspired by Kamala Harris, who made history becoming Vice President-elect.
“Because I see Kamala Harris and Joe Biden running for president and I wanted to run for president for class because they are great leaders for little girls and little boys,” Aya said.
Aya is Black and Asian American, like Harris, and says she was just “so happy” to see someone who looked like her as an example.
Her mom says she hopes her daughter “continues to be encouraged to dream big and work hard and to never let anyone tell her she can’t do something that she sets her mind to.”
Aya, who has been closely following the national presidential campaign process, says she’ll be watching with pride on Inauguration Day as vice president-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in.
CBS3’s Janelle Burrell contributed to this report.
