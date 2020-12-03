CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — New Sixer Dwight Howard just won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers and now he’s talking about helping to bring one to the 76ers. The season is right around the corner.

The eight-time All-Star is new to Philly — he’ll be Joel Embiid’s backup at center. But he’ll play an important role as someone who just won a title.

Howard is now a sage veteran who is with his seventh team, but he understands what’s expected of him this year with the Sixers.

“They just want me to be Dwight, you know, go out there and dominate the paint, teach the young guys, be an agitator, get under people’s skin, you know, be physical — all the things I try to provide for the team. He wants me to do it at the highest level that I can every single night,” Howard said.

Howard says Ben Simmons and Embiid need to learn from LeBron James and Anthony Davis on what it takes to win a title.

“Playing alongside other stars, sometimes it can be difficult because you want to be that guy and watching AD and LeBron, was like everything they did was together — they worked out together, they ate together, they rode bikes together, we called them the brothers. Ben and Joel, they have to be that way, they have to know each other so much on and off the court that when they’re playing, it’s just natural,” Howard said.

Embiid and Simmons will definitely have to lead the Sixers. We’ll see if Howard can help bring some chemistry to a Sixers team with a lot of new faces.

Howard also joked that he wasn’t sure what to wear. He only had Lakers masks left when he got to Philly. We’re guessing that’s changed.

