PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Philadelphia man is hoping to do his part to stem youth gun violence in Philadelphia through a free martial arts program.

Jeffrey Whittingham has found his happy place at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in South Philly and he wants to help the city’s youth do the same. The Temple football alum had no exposure to martial arts prior to trying jiu-jitsu about a year ago.

“I think that’s the most important thing, is getting out of your comfort zone and seeing what else is out there that the world has to offer,” Whittingham said, “and jiu-jitsu offered all of that for me.”

The Atlantic City native now lives in Philadelphia and wanted to do something to help kids cope and stay off the streets amid the city’s highest homicide rate in 30 years.

“Being in the inner city, we’re used to trauma, so I think mindfulness is important because a lot of these kids, unfortunately, are seeing what’s going on out here,” he said, “so I want them to come here and I want them to be at peace.”

Whittingham calls his free program Growth. Love. Success, serving not only as a teacher but as a mentor. Gracie’s owner is donating the space for the weekly jiu-jitsu class aimed at boys and girls ages 11 to 18.

“Working with Jeff and these programs, I feel like I can get a better understanding of myself and who I really am and want to be,” Caleb Bryant, a sophomore at La Salle College High School, said.

“I wanted to get these kids off the streets and get them on the mats.” -Jeff Whittingham on his free https://t.co/YHakk9Fc1l.Success Jiu-Jitsu program for kids ages 11-18. How he hopes it’ll help reduce youth gun violence in the city. STORY on @CBSPhilly @ 4:30 & 5:30pm pic.twitter.com/hFyWOQgj6r — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) December 3, 2020

Caleb has already signed up. He tries to keep busy with extra-curricular activities as he says losing friends to gun violence is a harsh reality for many Black youths in Philadelphia.

“It’s really difficult to see a lot of people that you know just die of gun violence at a really young age, without having to fully experience life,” Caleb said.

Caleb, already a two-sport athlete at his high school, took to jiu-jitsu immediately.

Whittingham plans to officially start the program in January, with the hope that gyms are allowed to reopen.

“This is going to be a new home for them,” Whittingham said. “I’m excited, and I hope a bunch of kids sign up so I can change their lives and we can be successful.”

Classes are scheduled for Wednesdays, starting Jan. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu (1231 Bainbridge St., Philadelphia, PA 19147).

To find out more about the program and to enroll your child, email Whittingham at growth.love.success@gmail.com. You can also connect with him on Instagram @_jeffstruth.

