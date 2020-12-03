CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A jackknifed tanker truck has traffic tied up on Interstate-95, near the Philadelphia International Airport. The accident happened on the northbound ramp at Bartram Avenue, around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Two lanes were blocked, causing traffic delays in the area.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Police Searching For 2 Men Allegedly Responsible For Gunning Down Man Looking For Parking In South Philadelphia

Philadelphia Skateboarding Club Founder Rodney Watkins Arrested For Raping Minors As Young As 11, Officials Say

22-Year-Old Woman Shot In Chest, Killed Inside West Philadelphia Home

Comments