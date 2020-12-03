PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A jackknifed tanker truck has traffic tied up on Interstate-95, near the Philadelphia International Airport. The accident happened on the northbound ramp at Bartram Avenue, around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
Two lanes were blocked, causing traffic delays in the area.
Multiple tanker trucks involved in an accident on I-95 NB at Bartram Ave blocking two right lanes. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/OpLerOjBeZ
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) December 3, 2020
There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.
