HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials say hospitals are nearing a breaking point. This comes as the number of hospitalizations nationwide has crossed 100,000 for the first time and the daily death toll hit a record 3,100.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says there are just under 5,000 people hospitalized in Pennsylvania.

More than 1,000 of them are in intensive care.

“We have seen that a number of counties in Pennsylvania have only a few intensive care unit beds left or actually no intensive care beds left in their county,” Dr. Levine said during a Thursday press conference.

The health secretary says they need to work to avoid hospitals running out of space amid the surge.

“I see that as a significant concern that we need to work to avoid,” Dr. Levine said.

Montgomery County officials are already sounding the alarm as their hospitals are at “near capacity.”

“Most hospitals in Montgomery County are at or near capacity. The majority have had to divert patients from their emergency rooms during the last several days for some period of time and some are beginning to cancel scheduled surgeries in order to create more staff beds for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Montgomery County has seen 92 more hospitalized COVID patients since last Tuesday, and 362 overall.

Hospitals are now short-staffed after workers have been exposed or infected by community spread.

