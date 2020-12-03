HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The Capitol complex in Harrisburg will close to the public until further notice because of a statewide surge in coronavirus infections, officials said Thursday. The closure order takes effect Monday and will apply to all interior venues in the Capitol.

Rallies, tours, choir performances, receptions and other public gatherings will be canceled, the Department of General Services said.

The governor’s office and General Assembly will continue to operate, with access limited to employees and others with credentials, the agency said.

The Capitol is closing amid sharp increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths statewide and across the nation.

Pennsylvania is averaging 6,800 new virus cases per day, up 23% in two weeks, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Hospitals are coping with a surge in COVID-19 patients, with more than 80% of the state’s ICU beds now occupied. Deaths in Pennsylvania have more than doubled since Nov. 18 to an average of 94 per day.

In Montgomery County, officials are concerned about running out of hospital beds due to the COVID surge.

“Most hospitals in Montgomery County are at or near capacity. The majority have had to divert patients from their emergency rooms during the last several days for some period of time and some are beginning to cancel scheduled surgeries in order to create more staff beds for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Police Searching For 2 Men Allegedly Responsible For Gunning Down Man Looking For Parking In South Philadelphia

Philadelphia Skateboarding Club Founder Rodney Watkins Arrested For Raping Minors As Young As 11, Officials Say

22-Year-Old Woman Shot In Chest, Killed Inside West Philadelphia Home