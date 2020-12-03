NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Montgomery County are growing increasingly concerned about hospitals running out of space due to a surge in COVID-19 patients. Right now, officials say there are 362 patients who are hospitalized in the county with COVID-19.

“Most hospitals in Montgomery County are at or near capacity. The majority have had to divert patients from their emergency rooms during the last several days for some period of time and some are beginning to cancel scheduled surgeries in order to create more staff beds for COVID-19 patients,” Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery Board of Commissioners, said.

Officials say the number of hospitalized COVID patients has increased by 92 since last Tuesday.

This comes one day after Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley echoed similar concerns about the city. On Tuesday, Farley said hospitalizations are also increasing, with more patients being admitted than discharged.

Farley said Tuesday that there are also growing concerns about cases increasing after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Still concerned that hospitals may come under strain just in the next two to three weeks,” Farley said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf also announced Tuesday a new testing initiative aimed at identifying cases quickly.

“The Department of Health has expanded its contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to deploy five regional testing strike teams throughout Pennsylvania over the next 12 weeks,” Wolf said.

Meanwhile, U.S. approval of two COVID-19 vaccines is still pending, but intense planning is underway for distribution. Each state will be responsible for most of the actual rollout.

On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey is ready but cautioned about holiday travel.

“The news is really good,” Murphy said, “but it’s not a light switch we can flip tomorrow.”

