COVID In Delaware: State Opens More Community Coronavirus Testing Sites

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Delaware is stepping up its COVID-19 testing program by opening more community testing sites across the state. People were lined up to get tested at Christiana Hospital and Kirk Middle School in Newark on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the testing site will be at the Bancroft School in Wilmington from noon to 6 p.m.
This comes as the number of cases in our region continues to rapidly climb. In Delaware, officials announced 355 new positive test results and two more deaths on Wednesday.
