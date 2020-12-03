Comments
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police say at least one person has been shot at a shopping center in Gloucester Township. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 1100 block of South Black Horse Pike around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police will only say at least one person has been shot but you can see a large police presence at the scene.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
COVID In Delaware: Gov. Carney Announces Stay-At-Home Advisory, Universal Mask Mandate
Earthquake Rattles Parts Of New Jersey, Pennsylvania
Father Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Found Dead With Portion Of Skull Missing At Racquet Club Apartments In Bucks County
You must log in to post a comment.