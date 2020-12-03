CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police say at least one person has been shot at a shopping center in Gloucester Township. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 1100 block of South Black Horse Pike around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police will only say at least one person has been shot but you can see a large police presence at the scene.

