PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting in Germantown last month. The shooting happened on Nov. 21, around 11:20 p.m., at a Sunoco gas station on the corner of Queen Lane and Greene Street.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed following an argument with the shooter.

Police say as the victim exited the store, the suspect shot him several times.

The suspect and victim were both armed with handguns.

Police have released surveillance pictures and video of the suspect.

He is described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years-of-age, of medium build, medium complexion, wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the hood, black track pants with white stripes down the legs, and black and white sneakers.

If you have any information on this incident, call police at 215-686-3334/3335 Det. Palmiero #8111 DC 20-39-069650.

All tips will be confidential.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

