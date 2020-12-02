CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Southwest Airlines is no longer social distancing on its flights. On Tuesday, the airline began selling tickets to fill every seat on board its planes, including middle seats.

The move comes after the airline announced a $1.2 billion third-quarter loss because of the pandemic.

Southwest says it will notify passengers ahead of time if their flight has more than 65% of its seats sold.

Southwest flies into and out of Philadelphia International Airport.

