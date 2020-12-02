CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Training camp continues for the Sixers as they prepare to tip off the season not too long from now. The Sixers are back in town and preparing for the season.

The guys who make big bucks have hauled in most of the press, but there are a couple of players who need to be on the money in order for the team to succeed.

The Sixers’ schedule tips off in three weeks, and while there are some fresh faces on the roster and the sidelines, many key pieces remain from last season.

Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton are back and will likely be asked to play important roles.

Before the season was put on hiatus in March, Milton was having a coming-out party.

“I tried to take that momentum into the offseason and hopefully continue on into this season. I’m feeling healthy, I’m feeling confident and I’m just excited to see what this team can do,” Milton said.

Defensively, Thybulle is already one of the most impressive players in the league. Now, it’s about expanding his game in year two.

“Even though I have a year under my belt I still feel like I’m in a similar position of having to come in and prove myself and not really having a body of work to just kind of lean on,” Thybulle said.

In the bubble, Thybulle also stood out for his viral vlogging skills that made him a national name. But that will be put on hold for a while.

“I have to put basketball first. To have so much newness with new coaches, new players, new offense and defense, I feel like if I’m in a place where I’m comfortable with all that and I feel like I have a good grasp on what’s needed of me, then yeah, I’ll start doing some video stuff but until then, I’m probably going to be all basketball,” Thybulle said.

As mentioned, Milton, Thybulle and the rest of the Sixers have little time to prepare. Their first of two preseason games is Dec. 15, and the first regular season game is the week of Dec. 22.