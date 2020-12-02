Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pregnant woman and a child are among the people injured following a house fire in South Philadelphia. The flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2900 block of South 13th Street.
Firefighters worked quickly to get control of the blaze.
Three people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
