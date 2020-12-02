CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot at a Chinese takeout restaurant in East Germantown. It happened around midnight Wednesday at the corner of Wister Street and East Chelten Avenue.

Police: 21-Year-Old Man Shot At Takeout Restaurant In East Germantown

Police say a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Dodge Challenger, pulled up in front of the China Ruby restaurant. The shooter shot into the restaurant, striking a 21-year-old man in the foot.

He is in stable condition.

No word on a motive.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM 

Philadelphia Police: Suspect Holds North Philly Rite Aid Employee At Gun Point, Takes $500 From Register

Police Searching For Man Who Attempted To Abduct 3 Women In Cherry Hill, Bala Cynwyd

Houston Police Investigating After Alexis Sharkey, Pennsylvania Native And Instagram Influencer, Found Naked, Dead On Side Of Road

Comments