Police: 21-Year-Old Man Shot At Takeout Restaurant In East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot at a Chinese takeout restaurant in East Germantown. It happened around midnight Wednesday at the corner of Wister Street and East Chelten Avenue.
Police say a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Dodge Challenger, pulled up in front of the China Ruby restaurant. The shooter shot into the restaurant, striking a 21-year-old man in the foot.
He is in stable condition.
No word on a motive.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
