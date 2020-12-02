PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talked Wednesday after another disastrous loss on Monday night. The questions pile up after every interception and every sack.

What’s wrong with Wentz? Should he still be the starter? Do the Eagles have an exit strategy?

The Birds have the sixth-worst record in football and Wentz is one of the biggest reasons why.

On Sunday, they’ll take on another future Hall of Fame quarterback when they visit Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

But the story remains Wentz. Today, he was asked once again about his poor play and taking sacks.

“I gotta do a better job. I think just making sure we’re on the same page throughout a given week, whether it’s in practice, watching film, talking to them. I gotta make sure we’re on the same page and at the end of the day, I gotta trust everybody and I do trust everybody,” Wentz said.

Wentz and the Eagles are 8.5-point underdogs at Green Bay.