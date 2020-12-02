Man Critically Injured After Shot At SEPTA's 13th Street Trolley Station In Center City, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was seriously injured after a shooting at the 13th Street Trolley Station on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford line, Wednesday morning. Police tell Eyewitness News the man was shot at the underground station, near 13th and Market Streets in Center City, around 4:30 a.m.
Police say the victim was shot in the arm following a fistfight. He then ran upstairs for help.
The victim is in critical condition after losing a lot of blood.
Police say surveillance cameras captured the entire incident.
“You can clearly see the victim involved in a physical altercation, a fight, but they’re actually fighting and wrestling on the ground and then that’s when the victim gets shot,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Police have only a vague description of the suspect saying he was wearing dark clothing with possibly a yellow stripe down his pants. They say he ran away after the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
