TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey State Police recruit has died after losing consciousness during a training exercise, the agency announced Wednesday. In a statement, the department said Lucas Homeijer, 27, of Boonton, died Tuesday.
Homeijer had been hospitalized in critical condition since the incident at the state police academy in Sea Girt.
The member of the 161st academy class “was engaged in an active countermeasures/boxing bout with a fellow classmate” on Nov. 25 when Homeijer lost consciousness, state police said.
“Academy staff immediately stopped the exercise, rendered first aid, and contacted emergency medical services to respond,” the state police said.
The recruit was transported to a hospital.
State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said Wednesday at an unrelated news conference that Homeijer came from a line of troopers, including his dad and uncle. He was a also an Eagle Scout.
“Lucas just had a life of service,” Callahan said.
He added that the incident is being investigated.
Officials said they were not releasing any additional information “at this time.”
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Police: Suspect Holds North Philly Rite Aid Employee At Gun Point, Takes $500 From Register
Police Searching For Man Who Attempted To Abduct 3 Women In Cherry Hill, Bala Cynwyd
Houston Police Investigating After Alexis Sharkey, Pennsylvania Native And Instagram Influencer, Found Naked, Dead On Side Of Road
You must log in to post a comment.