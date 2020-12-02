Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A locally-produced film is exploring societal wounds and sharing stories and visions of the future. “Walk In My Shoes” is a project concentrating on the relationship between the community and police department.
A film that needs to be seen especially now!
Join us! #FamilyAlways🙏🏽❤️@PhillyPolice @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/FtpBMfOmIo
— Ukee Washington (@UkeeWashington) December 2, 2020
It was created a few years ago in the performing style known as spoken word.
Even today, its message is loud and clear.
The film is only 94 minutes long, but its mission is to last a lifetime.
Click here for more information or email walkinmyshoes@emirphilly.org.
Watch Ukee Washington’s video above for more on “Walk In My Shoes.”
You must log in to post a comment.