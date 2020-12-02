PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a man gun downed while circling the block for a parking spot in South Philadelphia is hoping newly released surveillance video will give police the leads they need to solve the case. That man was a brother, an uncle, and a son and now his sister needs the public’s help to find who killed her loved one.

The last few moments of Joey Toms’ life were spent doing what so many Philadelphians have done.

“Just waiting, basically circling the block for a parking spot,” Julie Toms, his sister, said.

On Oct. 28, around 11 p.m., two men approached Toms’ idling white work van, opened fire, and then ran off. Toms hit the gas and then crashed near the 2400 block of South Bouvier Street in South Philadelphia. The 33-year-old was then rushed to Jefferson Hospital.

“They had worked on my brother for two hours and that he had passed away,” Julie said.

The news, of course, was devastating to Toms’ younger sister Julie and the entire family. The toll was so stressful that she believes it led to the death of her other older brother, Jimmy Toms, just one month later.

“Until you are cleaning your brother’s blood off the van he was shot in, you don’t realize the trauma that puts your family through,” she said. “For Jimmy, it just became too much. He was literally at the corner store near his house and that was it.”

Now, Julie is glad Philadelphia police released surveillance video hoping it produces new leads in a case that so far doesn’t have any.

“We really believe that it’s kind of random,” she said.

The family believes the key is the suspect’s vehicle. Investigators say it’s a white sedan with dark rims, tinted windows, a sunroof, and a dented area on the front left quarter panel.

“Somebody knows something and especially about that car,” Julie said.

And Julie hopes that somebody comes forward with information that will lead to an arrest.

“To the people that did this, you physically took my brother,” she said, “but you’ll never take the memories we have.”

The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

