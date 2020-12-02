CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An owner of a Plymouth Township nail salon has been ordered held for trial in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile. James Kit Vong is charged in connection with the July sexual assault of a minor at Artisan Nails.

(credit: Plymouth Township Police)

Vong is the owner of that nail salon.

He was arrested last month.

Vong is currently behind bars at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Police say there could be more victims.

If you have any information, contact Plymouth Township Police at 610-279-1901.

