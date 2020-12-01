PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot in a triple shooting that occurred inside a North Philadelphia convenience store. Police say the 19-year-old was shot once in the chest, just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, inside the store on the 2100 block of North 22nd Street.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 32-year-old man was also shot once in the abdomen and a 29-year-old man suffered a graze wounded across his nose.
Both men were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
It is unclear if any arrests were made at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
