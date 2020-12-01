PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bill Cosby is taking his case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday. The disgraced comedian is appealing his 2018 sexual assault conviction.
The arguments will focus on the trial judge’s decision to let five additional accusers testify for the prosecution.
Investigators say such testimony can show a pattern, while defense lawyers say it’s character assassination.
Cosby has been in jail for more than two years.
He will not take part in the online hearing on Tuesday.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Pennsylvania State Senator Gets Positive COVID-19 Test At President Donald Trump Meeting: AP Source
Delaware National Guard Corporal, Maryland Man Identified As Two Killed In I-95 Multi-Vehicle Crash
President-Elect Joe Biden Fractures Foot While Playing With His Dog Major, To Wear A Boot
You must log in to post a comment.