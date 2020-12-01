CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bill Cosby, Local, Pennsylvania News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lawyers for Bill Cosby appealed his 2018 sexual assault conviction to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday. Justices are considering whether the trial judge erred in allowing five additional accusers to testify for the prosecution.

Courtroom art from Cosby hearing.
(Credit: Christine Cornell)

Justices also zeroed in on an agreement Cosby says he struck with the former district attorney, agreeing to give a deposition with a promise it would not be used against him.

The 83-year-old has already served more than two years of his three- to 10-year sentence.

In a statement, Cosby said his appeal is “a beacon of hope” for citizens “grossly abused” by “prosecutorial corruption.”

