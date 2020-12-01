PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lawyers for Bill Cosby appealed his 2018 sexual assault conviction to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday. Justices are considering whether the trial judge erred in allowing five additional accusers to testify for the prosecution.
Justices also zeroed in on an agreement Cosby says he struck with the former district attorney, agreeing to give a deposition with a promise it would not be used against him.
DEVELOPING: Bill Cosby’s appeal to Pa. Supreme Court is streaming live on YouTube. Cosby’s lawyer is arguing prior bad acts witnesses and a deposition regarding Andrea Constand were unfairly prejudicial. We can’t show you any of the hearing under threat of sanction by the court. pic.twitter.com/Yon3K6tneC
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 1, 2020
The 83-year-old has already served more than two years of his three- to 10-year sentence.
In a statement, Cosby said his appeal is “a beacon of hope” for citizens “grossly abused” by “prosecutorial corruption.”
