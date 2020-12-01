NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) – Damage assessments are now underway after severe storms left behind a trail of destruction in parts of the Delaware Valley on Monday. Trees were uprooted and roofs were blown off. One of the hardest-hit areas is Montgomery County.

Several buildings off Route 202 suffered damage. They include a Hampton Inn Hotel and a Staybridge Suites. There’s also a neighborhood nearby that was damaged.

Scary moments in Montgomery County Monday afternoon after a powerful storm with damaging winds rushed through.

“My mother-in-law was here with the children. She said the house started shaking a little bit and she gathered up the kids and took shelter,” homeowner Clayton Lonetti said. “When there’s children involved and everything like that, the first thing that comes to mind is what’s going on with my kids.”

Fire officials say no one was injured, but at least 16 homes were damaged. One was destroyed and at least five businesses were mangled

“We’re still in the process of assessing the damage. PECO is securing the gas and electric,” Capt. Frank Colelli of the Montgomery Township Fire Department said.

Crews were initially called to area on reports of a gas leak. That was when they found the storm damage.

Families say they’re relieved the damage wasn’t worse

“Property can be replaced but lives can’t, so luckily no one got hurt,” Lonetti said.

Authorities say the Weather Service will determine what caused the damage. The Red Cross is assisting the families that were displaced.

