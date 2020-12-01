CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A crafty thief managed to steal $24,000 from Harrah’s Casino in Chester. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the suspect asked an employee if he could use the phone.

The employee was counting money, then turned away for a brief moment. That’s when investigators say the thief grabbed the cash and took off.

Police are searching for the suspect.

