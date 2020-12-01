Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A crafty thief managed to steal $24,000 from Harrah’s Casino in Chester. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say the suspect asked an employee if he could use the phone.
The employee was counting money, then turned away for a brief moment. That’s when investigators say the thief grabbed the cash and took off.
Police are searching for the suspect.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Police: 5 Teens Beat Woman Unconscious, Steal Car In North Philadelphia
Wife Finds Man Shot Dead In Wissinoming Garage, Philly Police Say
Customer Shoots, Kills Suspected Robber At Northeast Philadelphia WingStop Restaurant, Police Say
You must log in to post a comment.